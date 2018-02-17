WVEC
Close

Olympic skater to VB teen: 10K retweets and it's a date

Staff , WVEC 11:48 AM. EST February 17, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Bayside High School student's tweet has been retweeted over 13,000 times since Valentine's Day.

Blake Stevens mentioned Canadian Olympic figure skater Gabrielle Daleman in a tweet on Tuesday asking how many retweets he would need in order to take her to his prom. 

 

 

The skater's response: 10,000.

Stevens reacted to her reply by asking his followers to help him out. They delivered.

So far, it is unknown if Stevens has received a response from Daleman.

© 2018 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories