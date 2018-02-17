Olympic skater to VB teen: 10K retweets and it's a date

(Photo: Blake Stevens via Twitter @stevensblake58)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Bayside High School student's tweet has been retweeted over 13,000 times since Valentine's Day.

Blake Stevens mentioned Canadian Olympic figure skater Gabrielle Daleman in a tweet on Tuesday asking how many retweets he would need in order to take her to his prom.

@gabby_daleman hey gabby big fan here, how retweets for you to go to prom with me?❤️ — Blake (@stevensblake58) February 13, 2018

The skater's response: 10,000.

Stevens reacted to her reply by asking his followers to help him out. They delivered.

So far, it is unknown if Stevens has received a response from Daleman.

