One dead, two injured in Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A house fire in Virginia Beach killed one person and injured two others.

Dispatch tells us it happened on Old Kempsville Road just before 2:30 Sunday morning.

One of the two people hurt refused treatment. The other was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We are waiting for officials to release the name of the person who was killed.

The Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire. So far, we know it was limited to one bedroom.

