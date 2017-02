(Photo: City of Virginia Beach Department of Public Works)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews have closed one lane of Northampton Boulevard, near Shell Road at Lake Smith, for emergency shoulder repairs.

Repairs are expected to take several days.

According to Drew Lankford, with the Department of Public Works for the City of Virginia Beach, crews are inspecting the shoulder damage and preparing for the repairs.

