One person injured in Virginia Beach shooting

Va. Beach Police (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Virginia Beach early Sunday morning.

Dispatch said a 911 call came in reporting a shooting in the 5600 block of Landfall Drive just after 1:30 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.