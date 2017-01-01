One person injured in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Virginia Beach early Sunday morning.
Dispatch said a 911 call came in reporting a shooting in the 5600 block of Landfall Drive just after 1:30 a.m.
One person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs