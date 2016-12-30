One person killed after crash involving dump truck in Virginia Beach

Truck crashes in the 2800 block of Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach on Dec. 30, 2016. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach Friday morning.

The accident happened at about 10:12 a.m. in the 2800 block of Princess Anne Road. Police say a dump truck had stopped in the outside westbound lane and was attempting to back up into a construction site entrance when a Ford F-150 driving in the same lane collided into the back of the dump truck.

The collision then sent the F-150 spiraling into the westbound inside lane, where it crashed into a Honda CRV.

A passenger in the F-150 died at the scene, while the drivers of the F-150 and CRV were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the dump truck was uninjured.

Police say the crash is still under investigation, and charges are pending.