Parents protest portable classroom plan for Thoroughgood Elementary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Parents in Virginia Beach are petitioning a plan to put Thoroughgood Elementary School students in portable classrooms.
Students would work in these classrooms while a new school is being built.
Parents say the temporary campus isn't secure enough. They want the school board to put a halt on the plans until security concerns are resolved or an alternate plan is put in place.
The School Board is expected to bring up the matter during a workshop session on Tuesday afternoon.
© 2018 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs