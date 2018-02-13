Parents protest portable classroom plan for Thoroughgood Elementary

thoroughgood es sign.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Parents in Virginia Beach are petitioning a plan to put Thoroughgood Elementary School students in portable classrooms.

Students would work in these classrooms while a new school is being built.

Parents say the temporary campus isn't secure enough. They want the school board to put a halt on the plans until security concerns are resolved or an alternate plan is put in place.

The School Board is expected to bring up the matter during a workshop session on Tuesday afternoon.

