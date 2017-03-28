Park offers adventure for students, parents during spring break

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- People looking for fun and excitement while students are on spring break may find both without leaving Hampton Roads.

With 15 trails that cover more than six acres of land, Virginia Beach Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium offers everyone an opportunity to explore and push themselves. The trails include obstacles such as quirky bridges, high ropes, and zip lines.

The trails cover all ages and skill levels. Purple trails are the easiest. The Double Black Diamond Trail is the most difficult. Tina Knight, who handles marketing for the park, told 13News Now the double black diamond is challenging even for Navy SEALs.

During spring break, the park offers an evening climb that features lights throughout the trails.

Ticket prices start at $37 for children and $44 for adults. Children who are 5 years old and 6 years old climb for free with a paying adult.

