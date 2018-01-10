Part of Virginia Beach Blvd. closed after water main break in Virginia Beach

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Eastbound Virginia Beach Blvd. lanes between Thalia Road and S. Kentucky Avenue are closed due to a large water main break.

The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted about the incident Wednesday morning.

They are encouraging drivers to take an alternate route.

City officials said warning signs are in place advising drivers of the utility work and detour route.

The major repair is expected to be completed by 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to city officials. Traffic lanes will reopen once the repair has been made.

(Photo: Google maps)

