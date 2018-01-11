Part of Virginia Beach Blvd. reduced to one lane for water main repairs

(Photo: Google Maps)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Westbound on Virginia Beach Blvd. near the Kings Grant Intersection has been reduced to one lane for emergency water main repairs.

The City of Virginia Beach tweeted about the incident Thursday afternoon.

The lane reduction starts at N. Lynnhaven Road and ends at Cranston Lane, according to the city's tweet.

On Wednesday, the city had to close down another part of Virginia Beach Blvd. for repairs to a water main. Lanes reopened early Thursday morning for that incident.

