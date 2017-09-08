WVEC
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Virginia Beach

Staff , WVEC 5:07 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A pedestrian was seriously injured following an accident in Virginia Beach on Friday afternoon.

Police Dispatch says it happened around 4:12 p.m. at South Military Highway and Auburn Drive and involved two vehicles and a male pedestrian.  The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt, and the drivers of both vehicles remained on scene.

Currently South Military Highway is closed between Providence Road and Auburn Drive.

