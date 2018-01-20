People put out of homes after fire at condominiums

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Eight condominiums had damage to them Saturday after a fire started at a complex off Baxter Road.
Firefighters were on Goldeneye Court in Brookside Condominiums around 3 p.m. Crews were able to bring the fire there under control within 20 minutes of their arrival.
Battalion Chief Joshua Goyet told 13News Now two of the damaged condominiums had fire damage. The others had smoke and/or water damage.
No one was hurt, but people in at least five of the units were displaced.
Investigators will work to determine how the fire started.
