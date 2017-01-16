People remember high school senior shot, killed in Virginia Beach

Sidea Griffin (Photo: Emily Levy)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- People gathered at Kempsville High School Monday night to remember 18-year-old Sidea Griffin.

The Kempsville senior died Saturday after she showed up at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital with a gunshot wound.

"It's like the world misses this one person, and she made such an impact on people, and so many people loved her," shared Griffin's friend, Emily Levy, earlier in the day Monday.

Virginia Beach police have not released information about the incident that led to Griffin's death, but they did arrest a teenage boy, charging him with her murder.

