Police: Man who took fire station's money will pay them back

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police say they have identified the person seen on video taking a money bag that belongs to a Virginia Beach fire station, and he has reportedly agreed to pay the firefighters back.

Firefighters with Station 7 were shopping for groceries at a Walmart earlier this month when they received a call for assistance. In their haste to leave, they accidentally left a bag marked "VBFD Station 7" behind in their shopping cart. Inside was more than $200.

Police said surveillance video shows a man entering the Walmart about a minute after the firefighters left. He allegedly found the money, and then left the store with the bag.

After 13News Now did a report on the larceny, police said the individual has been identified. Detectives spoke with the individual, who agreed to pay restitution to the firefighters.

Charges are not anticipated in the case.

