The Lake Edward neighborhood in Virginia Beach (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- This week, the City of Virginia Beach announced plans to try and clean up the Lake Edward neighborhood.

It's an area where crime and neglect have taken a toll over the years, but now there are hopes to revitalize it.

Lake Edward Neighborhood Improvements by 13News Now on Scribd

© 2018 WVEC-TV