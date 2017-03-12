Police: Burglary call leads to discovery of possible meth lab

Va. Beach Police (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) - A burglary call Sunday morning in a quiet residential neighborhood of the city led to Virginia Beach Police discovering a possible meth lab in the house that was broken into.

According to a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police Department, this incident began unfolding at around 8:15 a.m. after their officers responded to a call for a possible burglary in the 1100 block of Northvale Dr., in the Glenwood neighborhood, near the southern end of Independence Blvd.

When the officers arrived, they saw obvious signs of forced entry into the home. Then, as they continued to investigate the burglary, they discovered "narcotics paraphernalia," including what they described as "possible meth making materials" in the home.

Because of this, the Virginia Beach Fire Department's Hazerdous Materials Team was called in to assist, and Northvale Dr. was closed down from the 1100 block to the 1300 block as a precaution.

The spokesperson said that one person has been arrested in connection to the apparent burglary that initiated the investigation. He was identified as Evan Eugene Reames III of Virginia Beach. Reames has been charged with two counts of Breaking and Entering with intent to assault. He is being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Facility with no bond.

Police said four individuals are being questioned in reference to the narcotics violations, and the investigation remains active.

© 2017 WVEC-TV