Police: Burglary call leads to possible meth lab, several arrests

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said Monday that they charged four people in connection to a suspected meth lab officers found in a home in Glenwood on Sunday.

Officers were at the home after they received a call about a possible burglary.

A Virginia Beach Police Department spokeswoman said the call about the break-in came around 8:15 a.m. Sunday. When officers got to the home in the 1100 block of Northvale Dr., they saw obvious signs of forced entry.

As police investigated the burglary, they found "narcotics paraphernalia," including "possible meth making materials" inside the home.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department's Hazardous Materials Team came to help police, and officers shut down Northvale Dr. from the 1100 block to the 1300 block as a precaution.

Neighbor Shaquey Wragg said she was glad the drug bust didn’t end dangerously.

“I’m still in a bit of shock," said Wragg. "You always see things like that and think it’s not going to happen where I live, but here it is -- happening."

Another neighbor told 13News Now the burglary call and apparent drug bust came days after car break-ins on the street.

Police arrested Evan Eugene Reames, III of Virginia Beach in connection to the burglary. He is charged with two counts of Breaking and Entering with Intent to Assault.

Those charged in connection to the suspected meth lab:

Kimberly Francis Volkman , 39, of Virginia Beach. Volkman was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and three counts of Manufacture, Sale, Possession of a Controlled Substance.

, 39, of Virginia Beach. Volkman was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and three counts of Manufacture, Sale, Possession of a Controlled Substance. Eric Scott Addison , 40, of Virginia Beach. Addison was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

, 40, of Virginia Beach. Addison was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Michael Joseph Hoiness, Jr. , 45, of Chesapeake. Hoiness was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Manufacture, Sale, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Violate Drug Control Act.

, 45, of Chesapeake. Hoiness was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Manufacture, Sale, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Violate Drug Control Act. Shawn Michael Addison, 36, of Virginia Beach. Addison was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Manufacture, Sale, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Violate Drug Control Act.

