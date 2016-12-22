Police continue search for mother of baby found dead in warehouse 20 years ago

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) - A renewed push for answers about the chilling death of baby girl in Virginia Beach. She was discovered dead on this day 20 years ago. It's a cold case Virginia Beach Police have yet to crack. Law enforcement is once again asking for help from the public in hopes someone will bring them closer to an answer.

On December 21, 1996, a security guard found a dead baby in a locker room at the Lillian Vernon warehouse. She was wrapped in a red polo shirt and placed in a plastic bag. The medical examiner determined the baby had been dead for 3-5 days. Police named her Baby Hope.

“The bathroom she was found in was only accessible by employees of the warehouse. About an hour prior to discovering the baby, a bomb threat had been reported at the plant. So there was a lot of chaos going on at the time,” Virginia Beach Police Cold Case Detective Angela Curran said.



The Lillian Vernon warehouse was a bustling operation back in 1996. More than 4,000 employees worked there at the time-- 2800 of them were women. Police believe one of those women gave birth to the baby inside the facility then left it there.

“Only employees could get into this area of the locker room. They had to have clear bags when they went into the plant. You couldn’t have any type of purse-- you had to be able to see through it,” Curran said.

Two years ago Detective Curran began gathering DNA samples from the women who worked there.



“In order for us to identify the child, we have to locate and interview and hopefully obtain DNA samples from 2800 employees—female employees,” she said.



So far, 51 samples have been submitted to the state lab, but still no match.



“It’s an extensive amount of work to have to get these swabs to eliminate these people, but we're gonna do it,” Curran said.



Curran is urging anyone who may know anything to come forward to help solve this case. Her goal is to give the baby a real name and find out why.



“There’s no judgment. There's a million reasons why someone would do that, and that's not something for me to judge her on. I just want her to come forward now so we can put it behind us and she can put it behind her,” she said.

Anyone with a tip is asked to call 757-385-4241.