Police looking for man believed to be responsible for several Va. Beach robberies

(Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for a man who they say is responsible for several recent business robberies.

The most recent robbery happened on January 4th around 6:45 p.m. at the Metro PCS store on Pleasant Valley Road.

Investigators say the man was armed with a gun when he demanded money and ordered a customer to stay inside the store.

(Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

After the suspect received the money, he allegedly ran away. No one was injured.

Detectives also believe the man robbed the same location on November 27th. He is also believed to be the suspect in a robbery of Boost Mobile located on Holland Road on November 21st.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5' 11" tall, weighing 160-170 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637).