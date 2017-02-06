WVEC
Close

Police looking for person who robbed pharmacy in Virginia Beach

Staff , WVEC 11:15 AM. EST February 06, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were looking for the man who robbed a pharmacy Monday morning.

Master Police Officer Linda Kuehn told 13News Now the person walked into Rite Aid, located at 840 South Military Highway, shortly before 8:20 a.m.

He went up to the pharmacy counter, suggested he had a weapon, and demanded drugs.

Detectives said the man was white, in his 20s or 30s, and had a thin build. He wore a blue, nylon ski jacket and dark grey hat. He had a scarf over his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the person seen in a surveillance image released by police can call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(© 2017 WVEC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories