Police looking for person who robbed pharmacy in Virginia Beach

Surveillance image showing the person whom Virginia Beach police detectives said robbed the Rite Aid at 840 South Military Highway on February 6, 2017. (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were looking for the man who robbed a pharmacy Monday morning.

Master Police Officer Linda Kuehn told 13News Now the person walked into Rite Aid, located at 840 South Military Highway, shortly before 8:20 a.m.

He went up to the pharmacy counter, suggested he had a weapon, and demanded drugs.

Detectives said the man was white, in his 20s or 30s, and had a thin build. He wore a blue, nylon ski jacket and dark grey hat. He had a scarf over his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the person seen in a surveillance image released by police can call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Rite Aid, 840 South Military Highway, Virginia Beach. (Photo: Rick Dillow, 13News Now)

