Police looking for person who robbed pharmacy in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were looking for the man who robbed a pharmacy Monday morning.
Master Police Officer Linda Kuehn told 13News Now the person walked into Rite Aid, located at 840 South Military Highway, shortly before 8:20 a.m.
He went up to the pharmacy counter, suggested he had a weapon, and demanded drugs.
Detectives said the man was white, in his 20s or 30s, and had a thin build. He wore a blue, nylon ski jacket and dark grey hat. He had a scarf over his face.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the person seen in a surveillance image released by police can call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
