Police searching for missing and endangered man in Va. Beach

Robert John Leketa (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Dept.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for your help to find a man who is considered missing and endangered.

66-year-old Robert John Leketa was last seen driving a 2012 Silver Chevy Suburban with Virginia plates MUCSRET.

Police say Leketa is in need of medical attention, especially with the impending winter weather Friday night and Saturday.

Leketa is described as being 6'2", 260 pounds, white hair and has hazel eyes. He was last seen in Surrey around noon Friday.

Anyone who is aware of his whereabouts or locates Mr. Leketa is asked to contact The Virginia Beach Police Department dispatch at 757-385-5000.