Police take person into custody after shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Officers took a person into custody after a shooting in the Salem area of the city early Friday evening.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting in the 2000 block of Swanton Ct. around 6:10 p.m. When police got there, they found a man who had been hurt. Medics took him to the hospital. Officers expected him to survive.

Police took a person into custody in connection to the incident. They said that person and the man who was shot knew each other.

