Police: Woman's drink drugged at Virginia Beach restaurant

Classic margarita cocktail with salty rim (Photo: karandaev)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman's drink was allegedly drugged at a restaurant in Virginia Beach on January 28.

Police say it happened at the Jose Tequila's located at 2101 McComas Way. The woman reportedly ordered a margarita and went outside to meet a friend at their car. She left her drink unattended for 10 to 15 minutes, according to police.

When she came back inside the restaurant, she consumed half of her drink. Shortly after, her speech began to slur and she began dropping things.

According to a search warrant, the woman does not remember anything that happened between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. Medics took the woman to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital for treatment.

The woman told authorities that her blood was drawn and tested for blood-alcohol levels, however, no alcohol was found in her system.

Authorities say it appears the woman's drink was altered when she stepped out of the restaurant.

13News Now reached out to the restaurant for comment, but has not heard back.

Virginia Beach police offer these tips when drinking in public:

Do not leave your beverage unattended. If you are stepping away from a beverage, either finish drinking it or leave it with a friend to hold onto.



When ordering a beverage, stay nearby to observe the beverage being made.



Do not accept a beverage from a person unknown to you such as another patron.



Stop drinking if the beverage tastes odd or looks unusual (color etc.)



Do not drink from others glasses.

