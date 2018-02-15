Port Authority officer arrested on dozens of child porn charges

John William Princeton (Photo: Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Port of Virginia police officer is facing numerous charges of child pornography.

Virginia Beach Police said 51-year-old John William Princeton was arrested on Wednesday. He is charged with 27 counts of possession of obscene material with a minor, and 13 counts of produce, distribute, finance - child pornography.

Detectives say the incident dates span over the past 12 months, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Port of Virginia confirms Princeton works as a Port Authority Police officer. At this time, Princeton has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, while an internal investigation is being conducted.

Princeton is currently being held at Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

© 2018 WVEC-TV