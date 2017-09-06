Preservation commission meets over Va. Beach Confederate monument

The Confederate monument that sits outside the old Princess Anne County courthouse in Virginia Beach. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Close to 100 people came out to the Virginia Beach Convention Center on Wednesday evening to attend a scheduled meeting of the Historic Preservation Commission.

Normally these meetings only get a dozen or so people, but Wednesday's is different, as one item on the agenda is a very passionate topic for many.

Last month, dozens of people protested the Confederate statue at the Old Princess Anne County Courthouse. The monument has been there since the early 1900s, but people are now calling for it to be removed after the tragic events in Charlottesville.

Others are calling the monument an important part of history, and it should not be removed.

Following the meeting, the Historic Preservation Commission could make a recommendation to the city council on whether or not to move the monument, although that is not a requirement.

