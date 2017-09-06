WVEC
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Preservation commission meets over Va. Beach Confederate monument

People in Virginia Beach were able to voice their opinion about the future of the city's Confederate monument at a meeting of the Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission.

Staff , WVEC 6:53 PM. EDT September 06, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Close to 100 people came out to the Virginia Beach Convention Center on Wednesday evening to attend a scheduled meeting of the Historic Preservation Commission.

Normally these meetings only get a dozen or so people, but Wednesday's is different, as one item on the agenda is a  very passionate topic for many.

Last month, dozens of people protested the Confederate statue at the Old Princess Anne County Courthouse. The monument has been there since the early 1900s, but people are now calling for it to be removed after the tragic events in Charlottesville.

Others are calling the monument an important part of history, and it should not be removed.

Following the meeting, the Historic Preservation Commission could make a recommendation to the city council on whether or not to move the monument, although that is not a requirement.

PHOTOS: Protest to remove Virginia Beach's Confederate monument

 

© 2017 WVEC-TV

WVEC

Groups want Va. Beach Confederate monument gone

WVEC

Va. Beach Confederate monument in the spotlight

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories