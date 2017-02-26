Princess America Pageant crowns titleholders

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Princess America Pageants has crowned Virginia’s Rachel Stacy in the “Miss” category and Brittany Trump in the “Teen” Category to go on to Nationals.



The Regional Princess America Pageant took place at Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School in Virginia Beach this weekend. Regionals is a preliminary competition which crowns titleholders from Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, and the Carolinas.



Created on the state level in 1994, Princess America Pageants is a cutting edge, fashion forward, self- expressive, trendy pageant.



Phases of competition include personal expression on the runway, on-stage interviews, elegance in evening wear, and physical fitness.



The National Miss winner can receive up to $5000 in cash scholarships, the National Teen receives up to $5000 in cash scholarships, and the National Junior Teen will receive a cash bonus in addition to her other prizes. if she fulfills the entire year of her reign.



Princess America Pageants' and their contestants have donated over $100,000 to GIVE KIDS THE WORLD since 2010. The charity is a nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, Florida for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. The resort's focus is providing accommodations and access to donated theme park tickets.

Families that visit Give Kids The World must be referred by one of over 250 wish-granting organizations or foundations, such as Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The resort includes 168 villas on 79 acres. Eighty-eight of the villas were refurbished in a renovation as of 2014.

The National “Junior Teen”, “Teen and “Miss” will be crowned in Orlando, Fla. June 28 through July 3.

