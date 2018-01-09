(Photo: Venture Realty Group)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Beach City Council will get an update on the plan to bring new life to the central beach entertainment district.

That includes the old Dome site.

Venture Realty Group wants to build a surf park there. On January 31, there will be a public workshop where you can comment on the proposal. There will also be an online survey.

More details are expected to be released at the City Council's meeting Tuesday night.

The Dome site, located between 18th and 20th Streets off of Pacific Avenue, is currently a parking lot. But before it was bulldozed in 1994, the Dome featured big musical acts.

