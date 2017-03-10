Public input not likely for Va. Beach arena

Rendering of proposed arena at night (Photo: ESG)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach City Council could move forward with a proposed Oceanfront arena plan without giving the public another chance to weigh in.

Our partners at The Virginian-Pilot spoke with Councilman John Moss. He says if the new loan agreement is similar enough to one reached last year, the city attorney could rule it doesn't need another vote by council.

Without a vote, there will be no public hearing on the new agreement.

City Council is expected to hear about the arena's next steps during a closed session Tuesday.

