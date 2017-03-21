WVEC
Python stolen from Va. Beach pet store

Staff , WVEC 11:23 AM. EDT March 21, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for the person who snuck off with a slithery serpent.

Officers responded to a larceny call Monday night at Pet Paradise, located in the 300 block of Kellam Road.  Staff at the store told police a green tree python -- worth more than $300 -- had been taken from the store.

Suspect details are vague at the moment, but police say the snake thief is a sun tanned man with black hair.  

No other information is available at this time.

