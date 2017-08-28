WVEC
Red flags flying in Va. Beach, OBX due to rough surf

Staff , WVEC 10:57 AM. EDT August 28, 2017

(WVEC) -- Safety officials are warning beach goers of rough surf and high winds along the Virginia Beach and Outer Banks shoreline. 

City of Virginia Beach tweeted that you should check with lifeguards before heading into the water. 

In the Outer Banks, Town of Duck safety officials are asking beach goers to refrain from going in the water.

The warnings come as the area braces for tropical storm like conditions on Tuesday due to Potential Tropical Cyclone #10. 

A Tropical Storm Watch is currently in place from near Georgetown, South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina, in the northern Outer Banks.

