Report: Home values rise slightly in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Home values in Virginia Beach increased slightly, according to the Real Estate Assessor's annual report for the year of 2017-2018.

The report reveals that about 72% of all Virginia Beach properties increased in value, while 14% decreased and 14% remained the same.

The assessed value of all the properties in Virginia Beach increased by a total of 2.45%.

The city’s annual real estate assessments are used to determine how much property owners are charged in real estate taxes. Real estate taxes are the primary source of funding for city services such as public safety, road maintenance and schools.

Assessments vary based on factors such as age, type, quality and location of the property.

The following break down of the assessments has been posted on the City of Virginia Beach website:

TYPE MEDIAN ASSESSMENT MEAN ASSESSMENT CHANGE IN MEAN Single Family $267,900 $330,700 2.7% Townhouse $140,800 $152,000 3.2% Low-Rise Condominium $195,900 $230,000 1.4% High-Rise Condominium/Co-op $270,600 $290,300 -3.1% Duplex/Home with Apartments $316,600 $444,400 -0.8% All Residences $236,900 $291,700 2.4%

