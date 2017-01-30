Rescheduled gay-straight alliance celebration taking place at Cox High School

Cox High School in Va. Beach (Photo: Va. Beach Schools Website)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A program hosted by the Cox High School Gay-Straight Alliance will take place Monday, nearly two months after Virginia Beach City Public Schools canceled the event.

Love is Love: A Celebration of Gay-Straight Alliance originally was scheduled to take place on Monday, December 5, 2016. The day before the assembly, the school division said it would postpone the program which was supposed to take place during school hours.

The decision created controversy amongst many people who saw the move as a marginalization of the LGBT community.

VBCPS issued a statement shortly after the cancellation:

Monday's assembly at Cox High School has been postponed in order to give school organizers, led by school counselors, an opportunity to involve a variety of student and community groups interested in being part of the conversation about tolerance and acceptance for all people. School administrators agree that these are important topics and wish to include as many voices in the conversation as possible. The decision to postpone was made in an effort to be more inclusive of all groups and students, not to marginalize any particular student, group or organization. Student-led club meetings and events to raise awareness about their organization or area of interest should be scheduled after school in order to minimize the loss of instructional time. In this instance, it was simply a mistake to allow the club to move forward with planning its event during the school day. School administrators plan to meet with the student organizers Monday to discuss this matter further and apologize for the error.

13NewsNow looked into the school division's policy on assemblies in December. The policy states: "Some time both within and without regular school hours shall be made available for student assemblies to deal with relevant ideas and topics." That policy was put into effect in August 1993.

The student-led and student-created assembly Monday will include a student panel, guest speakers Michael Berlucchi of Hampton Roads Pride and Michele Meister, the Virginia Beach Police Department's LGBT liaison.

The program also will feature a meet -and-greet in the lobby with live music by BJ Griffin, refreshments, an informational table hosted by the LGBT Center of Hampton Roads, and student art.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the event begins at 6:30 p.m.

