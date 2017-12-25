Rescued dog gives birth to 11 puppies on Christmas Eve

(Photo: Go Rescue)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Consider it Lola's Christmas Miracle... her puppies were set to be aborted, until the mama dog got a second chance in Hampton Roads.

Lola was rescued from a high kill shelter in Mississippi.

"Their policy with pregnant dogs is to abort them due to lack of homes," said Georgia Obenaus, the founder of GO RESCUE Pet Adoption Center.

(Photo: GO Rescue)

Lola was transported to a no-kill rescue shelter in Virginia Beach and on Christmas Eve she gave birth to 11 puppies.

The puppies won't be available for adoptions for about 2 months.

