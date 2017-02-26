VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The restaurant Jose Tequilas Mexican Grill and Bar is speaking out against a complaint made by a woman claiming that her drink was drugged.

General Manager Frankie Ledezma said security cameras were filming the woman’s drink from various angles the entire time she was in the restaurant. He showed the video to 13News Now Saturday.

“You can see what the bartenders put in the drinks, you can see where the drink is at all times in camera view,” said Ledezma. “It’s not like it gets out of camera view and it gets back in. You see her with her friend. They leave very happy, they leave a tip. You can see her walking out the door, she’s not stumbling, she’s not slurring her words.”

Ledezma reviewed security footage and showed it to detectives. Ledezma said no one touched the woman’s drink, even when she left her drink unattended.

“It’s not that I don’t believe her, I’m sure whatever could have happened maybe happened after here, but this is in our control, nothing happened whatsoever,” said Ledezma.

Police are still investigating the complaint and no charges have been filed.

