Ring in the New Year with Last Night on the Town

Last Night on the Town at Town Center! (Photo: Steven Graves, 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Ring in the new year in Virginia Beach with the city's premier event, Last Night on the Town.

13News Now is a sponsor of the 5th annual event. Our very own Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lawson will be the night's MC.

The festivities kick off mid-afternoon at Pembroke Mall with family entertainment throughout the mall.

All activities and entertainment are free and open to the public.

For a full list of the day's activities, click HERE.

© 2017 WVEC-TV