Ring in the New Year with Last Night on the Town

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Ring in the new year in Virginia Beach with the city's premier event, Last Night on the Town.
13News Now is a sponsor of the 5th annual event. Our very own Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lawson will be the night's MC.
The festivities kick off mid-afternoon at Pembroke Mall with family entertainment throughout the mall.
All activities and entertainment are free and open to the public.
For a full list of the day's activities, click HERE.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs