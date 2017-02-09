Robbery suspect leads Va. Beach police on chase

file image (Photo: Associated Press)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a person in a Walmart parking lot, and then led officers on a chase in Virginia Beach.

Police were alerted shortly before 1 p.m. about a robbery in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 657 Phoenix Drive. A K9 unit responding to the robbery spotted the suspect's vehicle, a maroon Ford F-250, near the intersection of Holland Road and Lynnhaven Parkway. The officer tried stopping the truck, but the driver refused.

The K9 Unit followed the truck into the Green Run neighborhood, where at one point the truck struck the police vehicle, as well as a civilian's car. Due to the suspect's recklessness behind the wheel, police called off the pursuit near South Independence. The F-250 was last seen traveling toward the Amphitheater.

Several nearby schools were briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution. Those lockdowns have since been lifted.

The robbery victim reportedly suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

According to police, the suspect is a man in his 20s or 30s with light brown/blond longer hair. A passenger in the truck is described as a woman possibly in her 20s, with brown hair.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a dirty, lifted, newer model maroon Ford F-250 pickup truck with large tires and body damage. The license plate is VRB-5677.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting "VBTIP" and the information to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

