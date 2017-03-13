Sailor to spend four years in prison for deadly shooting at Oceanfront

Tevin Oliver (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A sailor charged with a killing that took place in 2015 will spend four years in prison.

Prosecutors said Tevin Anyee Oliver shot 20-year-old Stratton Mitchell at the Oceanfront on April 25, 2015.

A judge sentenced Oliver Monday for Involuntary Manslaughter. The sentence was 10 years with six of those years suspended, 10 years good behavior, one year supervised probation upon Oliver's release, and no contact with Mitchell's family.

Investigators said that Mitchell and some friends met another friend from high school who asked them to walk her to her car near Harris Teeter on 31st Street.

Around 26th Street and Atlantic Avenue, the group ran into a group of men which included Oliver. Mitchell knocked someone in the second group to the ground. Oliver moved to help that man when Stratton approached. Oliver pulled out a 40-caliber Smith and Wesson gun, fired a shot, and hit Mitchell in the back.

Oliver and his friends ran. Mitchell crossed Atlantic Avenue. He collapsed in the Marriott parking lot. Mitchell died at the hospital.

In the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office's stipulation of evidence, it said that officers recovered a casing from the area as well as glasses belonging to the man whom Mitchell knocked to the ground.

Mitchell called his Navy supervisor and said he had been involved in an incident at the Oceanfront in which he fired his weapon and that he still had the gun with him.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Oliver's home in Hampton on April 26, 2015 and found the gun used to kill Mitchell.

Oliver originally faced a charge of Second Degree Murder.

