Salem High School aware of social media threat made against school

Salem High School (Photo: Virginia Beach City Public Schools)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach City Public Schools as well as administrators at Salem High School say they are aware of a social media threat that was made over the weekend.

Administrators tell us they, alongside police, found the student responsible for the post and are now taking appropriate disciplinary action.

We're told the threat was made Sunday against the school.

The Virginia Beach Police Department is conducting an investigation on the incident.

Below is the Alert message that was sent out to Salem High School parents and faculty:

Good evening, parents. This is Matt Delaney, principal of Salem High School. Today, school administration was made aware of a reported threat against our school on social media. We immediately worked with police and the student responsible was quickly identified. I want to assure you that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken. Parents, I ask you to use this as an opportunity to talk with your children about appropriate social media use. Students who make a threat - even as a joke- face disciplinary action at school and potential criminal charges. Please take a moment this evening to remind your children that we all have a role keeping our school safe. If they hear something, they should say something to a teacher, administrator or other adult. Thank you for your continued support of Salem High School.

(© 2017 WVEC)