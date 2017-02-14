School bus rear-ended in Va. Beach; driver of car involved taken to hospital

A school bus is seen during a safety event for children at Trailside Middle School, in Ashburn, Virginia on August 25, 2015. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities tell us a school bus was rear-ended in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon, landing the driver of a car involved in the wreck in a nearby hospital.

Police say the call came in at 4:09 p.m. The crash took place at Lynnhaven Pkwy. and Holland Rd.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools released a statement saying the bus was transporting 20 Plaza Middle School students, but no student on board was injured.

Police and fire officials responded to the scene. There was minimal damage to the bus.

The bus was released by a transportation supervisor at the scene and continued transporting students home.

The school is notifying parents about the delay.

There's no word yet on the condition of the driver of the car who was involved in the crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

