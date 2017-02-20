Series of workshops to help small business development in Virginia Beach

Customer using touch screen to make payment at a coffee (Photo: monkeybusinessimages)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development is sponsoring a small business development workshop series that begins in February and runs throughout the year.

The series is among the resources and programs offered by the department to help businesses get on the path for success.

The topics for the series include:

Financing Your Dream, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Economic Development Office

American Red Cross Supplier Diversity, March 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., TCC Student Center

Procurement Technical Assistance Program, Apr. 19, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., TCC Student Center

Cox Communications and Supplier Diversity , June 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TCC Student Center

SWaM Business Forum, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

For more information about the series and to register for it, click here.

