Series of workshops to help small business development in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development is sponsoring a small business development workshop series that begins in February and runs throughout the year.
The series is among the resources and programs offered by the department to help businesses get on the path for success.
The topics for the series include:
- Financing Your Dream, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Economic Development Office
- American Red Cross Supplier Diversity, March 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., TCC Student Center
- Procurement Technical Assistance Program, Apr. 19, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., TCC Student Center
- Cox Communications and Supplier Diversity , June 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TCC Student Center
- SWaM Business Forum, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
