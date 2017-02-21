Sexual assault involving two minors reported at Green Run Collegiate

File photo: Green Run High School (Photo: Virginia Beach Schools)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a reported sexual assault at Green Run Collegiate involving two minors who knew each other.

Investigators said the alleged encounter took place on February 16. Someone reported it to them on February 19.

Green Run Collegiate School is a public charter school located at Green Run High School.

Green Run High School Principal Todd Tarkenton and Green Run Collegiate Head of School Barbara Winn both sent an Alert Now message to their school communities Tuesday afternoon.

Good afternoon, parents. This is Head of School Barbara Winn from Green Run Collegiate. Tonight, you may see through media reports that police are looking into an alleged sexual assault on our school campus. While I cannot discuss the specifics of this matter, I will share that police have described this as an isolated incident involving two young people. Our staff and school resource officer will continue to do everything within our power to ensure that Green Run Collegiate is a safe and welcoming place for your child to learn. I thank you for partnering with us in that work and for your continued support of our school.

