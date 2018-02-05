Shoplifters target Va. Beach surf shop

Surveillance image of two suspected shoplifters at Coastal Edge Surf Shop in Virginia Beach (Photo: Coastal Edge)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Two women were caught on camera, shoplifting more than $300 worth of merchandise.

This happened at the Coastal Edge inside Pembroke Mall on Saturday.

Surveillance video shows the two women inside the store. They wait until employees are distracted on the other side of the room. That's when police say they leave without paying.

The store is offering $500 for any information that leads to a conviction. That's more than the stolen jackets are worth, but the store owner says it's a matter of principle.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

