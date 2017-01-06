Spa robbed twice, police search for suspect

(Photo: Virginia Beach Police Dept.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach Police are looking for a man who robbed the Light Stream Spa on Newtown Road.

They shared surveillance video of a man running away after robbing the spa at gunpoint on Thursday night. Police believe the same man robbed the spa back in November.

If you recognize the man, call the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.