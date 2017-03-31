Spring Break at Hunt Club Farm

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- If you’re looking for a different type of adventure... say a petting farm, then why not take a trip to the only petting farm in Virginia Beach!

Hunt Club Farm is a 28-acre family-owned and operated farm. Whether you want to ride one of their 15 ponies, feed a goat or get up close and personal with geese and llamas, Hunt Club Farm has it all!

Starting April 1, the petting farm will open daily from 9 am – 5 pm. Pony rides are $5 and admission into the farm is $6. Children two and under are free.

For more information, check out their website, HuntClubFarm.com.

