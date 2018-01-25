St. Matthew's School closed on Friday due to stomach bug outbreak

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- St. Matthew's School announced it will be closed Friday to allow students time to get well after the school reported a number of students were out with a stomach bug.

The school's principal, Louis Goldberg, sent a statement to parents about the closing on Thursday.

"While we do have a number of students out with a stomach bug there are no confirmed cases of norovirus at our school at this time," Goldberg said in the statement.

The principal told 13News Now that 30 students went home sick on Wednesday. The school has a total enrollment of 560, so approximately five percent of students had fallen ill.

Goldberg said they have conducted a thorough cleaning of the school, and have educated families on how to prevent the spread of the stomach bug.

