Stihl Inc. employees plant flowers and trees
Virginia Beach based STIHL Inc. joined forces with Virginia Beach Parks and Rec to beautify a public area. Employees and their families volunteered their time to "give back." They put down mulch, picked up litter, and planted flowers, shrubs and trees.
WVEC 10:14 AM. EDT April 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Deadly overnight house fire in Virginia Beach
-
Parents concerned that students were never told to duck and cover
-
TSA workers failed drug and alcohol testing
-
Md. man charged with sexually assaulting toddlers
-
WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage
-
WATCH: Lost bet has hilarious outcome
-
New Pepsi commercial sparks outrage online
-
13News Now Daybreak Weather Forecast, 4/9/17
-
Athlete of the Week: Hickory's Hunter Gregory
More Stories
-
One dead, two injured in Virginia Beach house fireApr. 9, 2017, 8:08 a.m.
-
Children of refugees enjoy ODU Soccer ClinicApr. 8, 2017, 8:42 p.m.
-
Big warm up comingFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.