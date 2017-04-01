Storm damages Landstown High School

Storm damage at Landstown High School (Photo: Virginia Beach Public Schools)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Officials are visiting schools in Virginia Beach to assess any damage that was caused by Friday evening's storms.

Right now, it appears Landstown High School suffered the most significant damage. The press box and concession stand at the school's baseball field was heavily damaged, with portions of the roof, stairs, and siding lost. Additionally bleachers, track and field equipment, and soccer goals were all toppled and damaged by the high winds.

“We recognize that the damage to our buildings and fields is relatively minor when compared to the devastation that some of our families are dealing with today,” Superintendent Aaron C. Spence said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with our students and their families today, especially in the Landstown and Salem communities, as they return to their homes and begin the very difficult task of cleaning up.”

A roof hatch at Landstown Middle School was also damaged, but has since been repaired. No other significant damage has been reported at this time.

