Suicide awareness event happening on Thursday in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Teen suicide awareness has a social stigma attached to it, and it often doesn't receive the same attention as other illnesses.
Suicide Awareness, "Shatter the Silence", is a collaborative prevention event bringing youth and community partners together to celebrate wellness and raise awareness of suicide in our community.
Speakers and presenters include:
- Just Archie as MC
- VCU Interpretive Dance
- Lauren Hope
- Nicole Gore - Suicide Awareness Coordinator for DBHDS
The forum is set for 6 p.m. on August 24 at the Holiday Inn in Virginia Beach.
