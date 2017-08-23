Suicide awareness event happening on Thursday in Va. Beach

(Photo: Suicide Awareness Shatter The Silence)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Teen suicide awareness has a social stigma attached to it, and it often doesn't receive the same attention as other illnesses.

Suicide Awareness, "Shatter the Silence", is a collaborative prevention event bringing youth and community partners together to celebrate wellness and raise awareness of suicide in our community.

Speakers and presenters include:

Just Archie as MC

VCU Interpretive Dance

Lauren Hope

Nicole Gore - Suicide Awareness Coordinator for DBHDS

The forum is set for 6 p.m. on August 24 at the Holiday Inn in Virginia Beach.

