VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A teacher has been found guilty of assaulting a student after writing on the child's forehead.

Daniel Board has been fined $100, according to our partners at the Virginian Pilot. The former Landstown Middle School teacher was charged with simple assault after he wrote the word "focus" on a student's forehead during an algebra class.

The 46-year-old math teacher resigned two weeks after the incident, and was arrested back in October.

