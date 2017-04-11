Teeanger arrested after gunfire reported at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police arrested a teenager after they received a call about gunfire at the Oceanfront Monday night.
Emergency dispatchers received a report about gunshots near 17th Street and Atlantic Avenue around 7:40 p.m. When officers go to the area, they saw a number of people running.
They recovered shell casings and a gun, and they detained several people.
The teeanger whom they arrested faces charges of Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Possession of a Weapon by Someone Underage.
