Teeanger arrested after gunfire reported at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police arrested a teenager after they received a call about gunfire at the Oceanfront Monday night.

Emergency dispatchers received a report about gunshots near 17th Street and Atlantic Avenue around 7:40 p.m. When officers go to the area, they saw a number of people running.

They recovered shell casings and a gun, and they detained several people.

The teeanger whom they arrested faces charges of Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Possession of a Weapon by Someone Underage.

