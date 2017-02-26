Teen seriously injured in Virginia Beach shooting

THINKSTOCK

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting in the 1200 block of Peace Square in Virginia Beach.

Police say the shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a male juvenile between the ages of 14 and 17 who had been shot.

Emergency medics took the teen to a local hospital for treatment of a life threatening injury.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police say there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

